U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, front center, deputy director, Air National Guard walks with Col. Lawrence Yazzie, mission support group commander, 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, while touring the base, June 2, 2024, Springfield, Illinois. During his visit, Pirak met with Airmen at all levels to gain first-hand knowledge of the wing’s capabilities and role in combating emerging global threats.

This work, Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak Visits 183d Wing [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Danielle Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.