    Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak Visits 183d Wing [Image 8 of 11]

    Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak Visits 183d Wing

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Airman Danielle Dillard 

    183rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak, center left, deputy director, Air National Guard speaks with Security Forces airmen of the 183d Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, June 2, 2024, Springfield, Illinois. During his visit, Pirak met with Airmen at all levels to gain first-hand knowledge of the wing’s capabilities and role in combating emerging global threats.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:53
    Photo ID: 8452973
    VIRIN: 240602-Z-QF219-1225
    Resolution: 3411x2276
    Size: 602.96 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Maj. Gen. Duke Pirak Visits 183d Wing [Image 11 of 11], by Amn Danielle Dillard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

