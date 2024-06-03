Delta 12 Change of Command

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Delta 12 (Del 12) conducted it's Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB CO, May 31, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Major General Timothy Sejba, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, U.S. Space Force Colonel Sacha assumed command of the Delta from outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel E. Lincoln Bonner. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

