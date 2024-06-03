Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Delta 12 Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    Delta 12 Change of Command

    SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 1

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Delta 12 (Del 12) conducted it's Change of Command Ceremony at Peterson SFB CO, May 31, 2024. During the ceremony, officiated by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Major General Timothy Sejba, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, U.S. Space Force Colonel Sacha assumed command of the Delta from outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Colonel E. Lincoln Bonner. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 15:55
    Photo ID: 8452954
    VIRIN: 240531-X-DA809-1015
    Resolution: 4878x3252
    Size: 6.24 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta 12 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Delta 12 Change of Command
    Delta 12 Change of Command
    Delta 12 Change of Command
    Delta 12 Change of Command
    Delta 12 Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSF
    United States Space Force
    Space Base Delta 1
    Delta 12
    SBD1
    Del 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT