Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District [Image 7 of 7]

    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guard team assigned with the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands posted colors during the California's 16th Congressional District's annual Military Service Academy Reception at Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View, Calif., on May 20, 2024. Speakers included U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16), Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, Commander, California Air National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook of the 63rd Readiness Division, Army Reserve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Ray Aquino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:28
    Photo ID: 8452462
    VIRIN: 240520-Z-FO594-1174
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District
    Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    honor guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    146AW
    Moffet ANGB
    Rep. Anna G. Eshoo
    C-16 Service Academy Reception

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT