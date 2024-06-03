Military Service Academy Reception for California's 16th Congressional District

U.S. Air Force honor guard team assigned with the 146th Airlift Wing, Channel Islands posted colors during the California's 16th Congressional District's annual Military Service Academy Reception at Moffett Air National Guard Base in Mountain View, Calif., on May 20, 2024. Speakers included U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16), Maj. Gen. Steven Butow, Commander, California Air National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Christopher Cook of the 63rd Readiness Division, Army Reserve. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt Ray Aquino)

