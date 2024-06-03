Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week [Image 3 of 5]

    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week

    FORT IRWIN, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Bryson 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Children pose atop the M1 Abrams tank, "Hell Diver" brought in from the high desert training ground at the premier National Training Center (NTC) at Fort Irwin, Calif., for display as NTC Soldiers joined Service Members from the Navy, Coast Guard, Air force, Space Force and Marines for the annual LA Fleet Week celebration and expo Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2024, at the LA World Cruise Port Terminal, Waterfront Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro Bay, Calif.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:21
    Photo ID: 8452408
    VIRIN: 240524-A-DQ632-4380
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week
    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week
    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week
    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week
    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    tank
    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Fleet Week
    NTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT