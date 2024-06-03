A child shows interest in the bomb disposal robot brought in from the high desert training ground at the premier National Training Center (NTC), Fort Irwin, Calif., for display as NTC Soldiers joined Service Members from the Navy, Coast Guard, Air force, Space Force and Marines for the annual LA Fleet Week celebration and expo Memorial Day weekend, May 22-28, 2024, at the LA World Cruise Port Terminal, Waterfront Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro Bay, Calif.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 13:21 Photo ID: 8452439 VIRIN: 240524-A-DQ632-4383 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 2.28 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Meets Navy at LA Fleet Week [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Elizabeth Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.