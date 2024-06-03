U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. works in the Cuyahoga River performing maintenance dredging to keep the waterway safe and navigable which helps the local and National economy, Cleveland, Ohio, May 29, 2024. The Great Lakes Navigation System (GLNS) is a critical component of the US economy, providing significant economic value to the Nation.(U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8451996
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-VR700-4007
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
This work, Cleveland Cuyahoga River Dredging with Army Fellows [Image 2 of 2], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
