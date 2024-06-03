Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cleveland Cuyahoga River Dredging with Army Fellows [Image 2 of 2]

    Cleveland Cuyahoga River Dredging with Army Fellows

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. works in the Cuyahoga River performing maintenance dredging to keep the waterway safe and navigable which helps the local and National economy, Cleveland, Ohio, May 29, 2024. The Great Lakes Navigation System (GLNS) is a critical component of the US economy, providing significant economic value to the Nation.(U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 11:44
    Photo ID: 8451999
    VIRIN: 240529-A-VR700-4020
    Resolution: 2048x1824
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cleveland Cuyahoga River Dredging with Army Fellows [Image 2 of 2], by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Dredging
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Cuyahoga River
    Army Fellows

