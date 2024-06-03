Cleveland Cuyahoga River Dredging with Army Fellows

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District contractor Ryba Marine Construction Co. works in the Cuyahoga River performing maintenance dredging to keep the waterway safe and navigable which helps the local and National economy, Cleveland, Ohio, May 29, 2024. The Great Lakes Navigation System (GLNS) is a critical component of the US economy, providing significant economic value to the Nation.(U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

