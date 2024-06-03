CNO Speaks with Sailors and Marines in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea deliver remarks during an all hands call at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Manama, Bahrain, June 5, 2024. Franchetti and Honea are visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of the America's Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

