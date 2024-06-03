Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Speaks with Sailors and Marines in Bahrain [Image 1 of 5]

    CNO Speaks with Sailors and Marines in Bahrain

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    MANAMA, Bahrain – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea recognize Sailors during an all hands call at U.S. Naval Forces Central Command in Manama, Bahrain, June 5, 2024. Franchetti and Honea are visiting Bahrain to engage with government and military leaders and meet with Sailors to increase knowledge of the America's Warfighting Navy priorities and ensure Sailors can see themselves in the mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda Gray)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 09:58
    Photo ID: 8451616
    VIRIN: 240605-N-UD469-1087
    Resolution: 6743x4495
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNO Speaks with Sailors and Marines in Bahrain [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Amanda Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    All Hands Call
    NAVCENT
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    5th Fleet

