240604-N-OZ224-2340
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 4, 2024) Capt. Brian A. Binder, commanding officer, Naval Station Mayport, greets members from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) as they arrive for a tour at Naval Station Mayport, June 4, 2024. JINSA is a non-partisan think tank dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 07:48
|Photo ID:
|8451399
|VIRIN:
|240604-N-OZ224-2340
|Resolution:
|5278x3770
|Size:
|2.95 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT