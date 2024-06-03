Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4]

    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240604-N-OZ224-2340

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 4, 2024) Capt. Brian A. Binder, commanding officer, Naval Station Mayport, greets members from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) as they arrive for a tour at Naval Station Mayport, June 4, 2024. JINSA is a non-partisan think tank dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 07:48
    Photo ID: 8451399
    VIRIN: 240604-N-OZ224-2340
    Resolution: 5278x3770
    Size: 2.95 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport
    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport
    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport
    JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT