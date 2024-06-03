JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport

240604-N-OZ224-2340



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 4, 2024) Capt. Brian A. Binder, commanding officer, Naval Station Mayport, greets members from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) as they arrive for a tour at Naval Station Mayport, June 4, 2024. JINSA is a non-partisan think tank dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024