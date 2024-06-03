JINSA Visits Naval Station Mayport

240604-N-OZ224-2358



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - (June 4, 2024) Capt. Ronald H. Rumfelt, Jr., commanding officer, Unmanned Patrol Squadron (VUP) 19, speaks with members from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) about the MQ-4C Triton aircraft during a tour at Naval Station Mayport, June 4, 2024. JINSA is a non-partisan think tank dedicated to advancing U.S. national security interests in the Middle East. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US