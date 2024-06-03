39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron hosts change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Rainey, 39th Medical Group commander, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Richard Odosso, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 5, 2024. Odosso was previously stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, where he led a squadron of 123 professionals serving 17,000 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

