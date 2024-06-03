Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron hosts change of command [Image 6 of 6]

    39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron hosts change of command

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Suzanna Plotnikov 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Richard Odosso, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron commander, renders his first salute during a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 5, 2024. Odosso was previously stationed at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, where he led a squadron of 123 professionals serving 17,000 beneficiaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Suzie Plotnikov)

    This work, 39th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron hosts change of command [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

