ULITHI, Yap (May 19, 2024) Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) operate a rigid hull inflatable boat in the waters of the Ulithi Atoll, May 19. Ulithi Atoll played a pivotal role in U.S. strategy during World War II, serving as the base of operations for the battle of Leyte Gulf and invasion of Okinawa. Emory S. Land is paying homage to the site while on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:37 Photo ID: 8451281 VIRIN: 240519-N-XP344-1116 Resolution: 4894x3496 Size: 2.76 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL MSC Civil Service Mariners Lower RHIB into water [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.