    ESL MSC Civil Service Mariners Lower RHIB into water [Image 2 of 4]

    ESL MSC Civil Service Mariners Lower RHIB into water

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    ULITHI, Yap (May 19, 2024) Military Sealift Command civil service mariners assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) lower a rigid hull inflatable boat into the water in the Ulithi Atoll, May 19. Ulithi Atoll played a pivotal role in U.S. strategy during World War II, serving as the base of operations for the battle of Leyte Gulf and invasion of Okinawa. Emory S. Land is paying homage to the site while on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:37
    Photo ID: 8451277
    VIRIN: 240519-N-XP344-1029
    Resolution: 4480x6272
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESL MSC Civil Service Mariners Lower RHIB into water [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Victoria Mejicanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

