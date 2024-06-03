NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2024) – U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s various Chiefs’ Messes at the base theater, May 3. Davis is visiting Navy installations around the Pacific to discuss quality of life and tour facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 05:28
|Photo ID:
|8451271
|VIRIN:
|240503-N-MH959-1115
|Resolution:
|3706x5559
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Pacific FLTCM Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers on NBG [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
