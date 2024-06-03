NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2024) – U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s various Chiefs’ Messes at the base theater, May 3. Davis is visiting Navy installations around the Pacific to discuss quality of life and tour facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:28 Photo ID: 8451272 VIRIN: 240503-N-MH959-1048 Resolution: 6321x3556 Size: 1.87 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Pacific FLTCM Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers on NBG [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.