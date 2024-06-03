Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Pacific FLTCM Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers on NBG [Image 2 of 2]

    U.S. Pacific FLTCM Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers on NBG

    GUAM

    05.02.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (May 3, 2024) – U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers from U.S. Naval Base Guam’s various Chiefs’ Messes at the base theater, May 3. Davis is visiting Navy installations around the Pacific to discuss quality of life and tour facilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    This work, U.S. Pacific FLTCM Donald Davis visits Chief Petty Officers on NBG [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

