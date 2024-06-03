Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base for BTF 24-6 [Image 4 of 4]

    37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base for BTF 24-6

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force service member from the 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron exits and unpacks a U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 23, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:29
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Global Strike Command
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 24-6

