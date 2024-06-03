U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jason Brown, 28th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron assistant dedicated crew chief, inspects a B-1B Lancer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 23, 2024, in support of a Bomber Task Force mission. BTF missions enable crews to maintain a high state of readiness and proficiency and validate our always-ready global strike capability. The U.S. routinely and visibly demonstrates commitment to our allies and partners through the global employment of our military forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 05:29 Photo ID: 8451267 VIRIN: 240523-F-VX152-1006 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.91 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 37th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1s arrive at Andersen Air Force Base for BTF 24-6 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.