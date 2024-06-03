HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Machinery Repairman Seaman Alan Salas Flores, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), describes the capabilities of the ship’s mechanical repair division to guests during a tour, while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:58 Photo ID: 8450905 VIRIN: 240529-N-MH959-2202 Resolution: 6001x4001 Size: 1.56 MB Location: AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin, Australia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.