HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathon Brewer, second from left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), demonstrates the capabilities of the ship’s rubber and plastic shop for guests during a tour, while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:58 Photo ID: 8450903 VIRIN: 240529-N-MH959-2181 Resolution: 6014x3383 Size: 1.75 MB Location: AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin, Australia [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Darek Leary, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.