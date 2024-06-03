Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin, Australia [Image 2 of 4]

    Emory S. Land host tours in Darwin, Australia

    AUSTRALIA

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    HMAS COONAWARRA, Australia (May 29, 2024) – Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Jonathon Brewer, second from left, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), demonstrates the capabilities of the ship’s rubber and plastic shop for guests during a tour, while the tender is moored at HMAS Coonawarra, May 29. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

