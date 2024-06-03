Col. Gerry Jackson shakes hands with a 2024 graduate of Escambia County High School in his hometown of Atmore, AL on May 16, 2024. Col. Jackson returned to the high school he once attended as the commencement speaker.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2024 00:52
|Photo ID:
|8450887
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-GM671-8848
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.3 MB
|Location:
|ATMORE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
