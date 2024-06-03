Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker [Image 2 of 2]

    Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker

    ATMORE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Photo by Capt. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Gerry Jackson shakes hands with a 2024 graduate of Escambia County High School in his hometown of Atmore, AL on May 16, 2024. Col. Jackson returned to the high school he once attended as the commencement speaker.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:52
    Location: ATMORE, ALABAMA, US
    Graduation Ceremony
    377th TSC
    high school graduation
    4th ESC

