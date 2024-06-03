Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker [Image 1 of 2]

    Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker

    ATMORE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Tara-Lee Gardner 

    4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Col. Gerry Jackson was the commencement speaker at Escambia County High School's 2024 graduation on May 16, 2024 in Atmore, AL. Col. Jackson attended the same high school over 3 decades ago and was honored to return with words of inspiration for the graduates.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.05.2024 00:53
    VIRIN: 240515-A-GM671-5432
    Location: ATMORE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Army Reserve Colonel returns to hometown high school as commencement speaker [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Tara-Lee Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    graduation ceremony
    high school graduation
    4th ESC
    377th TSC

