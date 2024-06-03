JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw

U.S. Army Capt. Vanessa Hannick, emergency physician and deputy medical director for the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise, assigned to the Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, leads the fresh whole draw training as part of medical tactical lanes during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

