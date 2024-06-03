Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw [Image 4 of 5]

    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    A U.S. Soldier prepares a needle to draw blood from a United Arab Emirates service member as part of medical tactical lanes during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 21:48
    Photo ID: 8450765
    VIRIN: 240604-A-ZL252-1004
    Resolution: 5664x3776
    Size: 1014.32 KB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Mebea Demelash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw
    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw
    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw
    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw
    JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CRDAMC
    Fort Cavazos
    JEMX2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT