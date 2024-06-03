JEMX 2024 Day two fresh whole blood draw

A U.S. Soldier prepares a needle to draw blood from a United Arab Emirates service member as part of medical tactical lanes during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise at Fort Cavazos, Texas, on June 4, 2024. The exercise trains emergency medical personnel in realistic combat casualty care in order to increase unit and individual combat readiness and joint interoperability. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Mebea Demelash)

Date Taken: 06.04.2024
Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US