Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer

Chief Culinary Specialist Angel Marte, a native of Chicago, translates to Spanish as Lt. Patrick Swain, both assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), explains Boxer’s aviation capabilities to Colombian War College faculty and students during a general shipboard familiarization tour at Naval Base San Diego, May 30, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Seaman Tyler Miles)

