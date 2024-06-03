Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer

Cmdr. Antron Harper, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Eastman, Georgia, gifts a command ball cap to Rear Adm. Carlos Hernando Oramas Maldonado, Commander of the Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence, following a general shipboard familiarization tour for Colombian War College faculty and students aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, May 30, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

