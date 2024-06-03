Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer [Image 12 of 13]

    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tyler Miles 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Cmdr. Antron Harper, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Eastman, Georgia, gifts a command ball cap to Rear Adm. Carlos Hernando Oramas Maldonado, Commander of the Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence, following a general shipboard familiarization tour for Colombian War College faculty and students aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, May 30, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 21:08
    Photo ID: 8450730
    VIRIN: 240530-N-MH008-1061
    Resolution: 2995x2393
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: EASTMAN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    NEY-winning Boxer Chief commissions to CWO
    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer
    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer
    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer
    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer
    Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Family
    Flight deck
    LHD4
    Renlist
    Premotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT