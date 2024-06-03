Cmdr. Antron Harper, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), and a native of Eastman, Georgia, gifts a command ball cap to Rear Adm. Carlos Hernando Oramas Maldonado, Commander of the Specific Command of San Andrés and Providence, following a general shipboard familiarization tour for Colombian War College faculty and students aboard Boxer at Naval Base San Diego, May 30, 2024. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Miles)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2024 21:08
|Photo ID:
|8450730
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-MH008-1061
|Resolution:
|2995x2393
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|EASTMAN, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Colombian War College Tour Aboard Boxer [Image 13 of 13], by SN Tyler Miles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
