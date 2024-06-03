Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIA-JMTC celebrates Safety Day, reinforces commitment to employee well-being [Image 4 of 4]

    RIA-JMTC celebrates Safety Day, reinforces commitment to employee well-being

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2024

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees learn welding safety tips from industry experts during the factory's Safety Day. Ensuring Department of the Army Civilians are training to standards builds unit readiness and ensures safe execution of high-risk activities. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 18:44
    Photo ID: 8450554
    VIRIN: 240604-O-XF347-3101
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 10.51 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RIA-JMTC celebrates Safety Day, reinforces commitment to employee well-being [Image 4 of 4], by Kendall Swank, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

