RIA-JMTC celebrates Safety Day, reinforces commitment to employee well-being

Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees learn welding safety tips from industry experts during the factory's Safety Day. Ensuring Department of the Army Civilians are training to standards builds unit readiness and ensures safe execution of high-risk activities. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

