RIA-JMTC celebrates Safety Day, reinforces commitment to employee well-being

Photo By Kendall Swank | Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center employees learn welding safety tips from industry experts during the factory's Safety Day. Ensuring Department of the Army Civilians are training to standards builds unit readiness and ensures safe execution of high-risk activities. Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center hosted its annual Safety Day on June 4, 2024, focusing on reinforcing the importance of workplace safety and health.



"Safety Day is a vital part of our ongoing efforts to ensure that our employees understand the importance of maintaining a safe work environment," Angel Mojica, RIA-JMTC's safety and occupational health manager said. "It's not just about following rules—it's about making safety a core value in everything we do."



The event featured a series of interactive activities and educational sessions designed to enhance employees' awareness and commitment to safety protocols. Throughout the day, employees participated in hands-on demonstrations, emergency response drills, and discussions on hazard recognition and prevention. These activities aimed to provide practical knowledge and skills that employees can apply in their daily tasks.



"A safe and healthy work environment is essential to RIA-JMTC’s ability to produce high-quality and on-time readiness solutions for our warfighters," Col. David Guida, RIA-JMTC commander stated. "Safety Day is another opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our workforce and ensuring that safety is inculcated in everything we do."



RIA-JMTC's Safety Day reflects the center's continuous dedication to creating a secure and health-conscious work environment, reinforcing the essential role of safety in achieving operational excellence.



"Today's Safety Day activities underscore the collective responsibility we all share in maintaining a safe workplace," Mojica added. "By working together and staying vigilant, we can prevent accidents and injuries, ensuring that everyone returns home safely at the end of the day."