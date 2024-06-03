Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rangers Visit Normandy France [Image 5 of 5]

    Rangers Visit Normandy France

    FRANCE

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment visit historic sights around Normandy May, 02 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 16:45
    Photo ID: 8450210
    VIRIN: 240603-A-YE304-1018
    Resolution: 16126x12901
    Size: 72.39 MB
    Location: FR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rangers Visit Normandy France [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jonathan Bryson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rangers Visit Normandy France
    Rangers Visit Normandy France
    Rangers Visit Normandy France
    Rangers Visit Normandy France
    Rangers Visit Normandy France

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT