Rangers Visit Normandy France

U.S. Army Rangers assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment visit historic sights around Normandy May, 02 2024. This year marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Bryson)
