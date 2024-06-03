For those who’ve sacrificed everything

Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their “bursting bomb” during the BOLDERBoulder race in Boulder, Colo., May 27, 2024. Since 1983, the Memorial Day Tribute, held annually at noon at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field as the grand finale of the BOLDERBoulder, honors the men and women who have fought and sacrificed for our country's freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

Date Taken: 05.27.2024
by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna