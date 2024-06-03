Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    For those who’ve sacrificed everything [Image 6 of 9]

    For those who’ve sacrificed everything

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon, Marine Barracks Washington, execute their “rifle inspection” sequence during the BOLDERBoulder race in Boulder, Colo., May 27, 2024. Since 1983, the Memorial Day Tribute, held annually at noon at the University of Colorado’s Folsom Field as the grand finale of the BOLDERBoulder, honors the men and women who have fought and sacrificed for our country's freedom. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Iyer P. Ramakrishna)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 15:44
    Photo ID: 8449843
    VIRIN: 240527-M-DT244-1289
    Resolution: 5689x4396
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, For those who’ve sacrificed everything [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Marine Barracks Washington
    Dum & Bugle Corps

