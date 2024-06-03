Paymasters conduct change of command ceremony

Maj. Matthew J. Crowson, commander of troops, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, brings forward the color guard led by Command Sgt. Maj. William R. White during a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, May 29, 2024. Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jeremy R. Eckel symbolizing the passing of command responsibility of the Paymaster Battalion.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2024 Date Posted: 06.04.2024