    Paymasters conduct change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Paymasters conduct change of command ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Hammond 

    8th Military Police Brigade

    Maj. Matthew J. Crowson, commander of troops, 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, brings forward the color guard led by Command Sgt. Maj. William R. White during a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, May 29, 2024. Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jeremy R. Eckel symbolizing the passing of command responsibility of the Paymaster Battalion.

