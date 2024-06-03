Paymasters conduct change of command ceremony

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 125th Finance Battalion, 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command held a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 29.



Lt. Col. Leviticus D. Pope relinquished command to Lt. Col. Jeremy R. Eckel, symbolizing the passing of command responsibility of the Paymaster Battalion.



“Under Levi’s (Lt. Col. Pope) leadership, the Paymaster Battalion truly attained new heights and is widely respected across USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific), the Pacific, and the Finance Corps as experts in their craft and the leading edge for finance transformation in our Army,” said Col. Charles A. Green, commander, 8th Military Police Brigade.



Pope assumed command of the battalion on June 16, 2022, coinciding with the finance battalion’s activation under the 25th Infantry Division’s Sustainment Brigade.



“As the Army transformed to meet the demands of futuristic combat, the 8th TSC and 8th MP Brigade answered the call and brought us into the fold as a family,” said Pope. “Thank you for all the laughter and conversations that reminded me that I was never alone. We are an ironclad team.”



The battalion reorganized under the 8th Military Police Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command in October of last year.



Pope took the time to thank the families of the entire Paymaster ohana.



“Thank you for sacrificing every day and making every event and meeting memorable,” said Pope. “From forging relationships to caring for our Soldiers and families, we are ready to answer our nation’s call and because of the support our families provide.”



Eckel made his remarks quick, highlighting the massive changes throughout the battalion’s short history and acknowledging the future journey of the Paymaster Battalion.



“Levi what you and the entire Paymaster Battalion have accomplished in a short period of time is nothing short of amazing,” said Eckel. “I am looking forward to carrying this battalion into the future as we continue to hold the standard of the most premier finance battalion and the standard across the Army.”

