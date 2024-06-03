Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Maintenance Training Section group photo [Image 2 of 2]

    Radio Maintenance Training Section group photo

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marines and staff with the Radio Maintenance Training Section, Air Control Training Squadron, Marine Corps Communication-Electronics School, pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 31, 2024. ACTS provides entry level, skill progression, and skill enhancement training in the maintenance of ground electronics equipment while participating in technical and logistical evaluations for communication and electronics maintenance systems in support of fielding and training development. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Enge You)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.04.2024 14:18
    Photo ID: 8449474
    VIRIN: 240531-M-AN711-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.69 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Maintenance Training Section group photo [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Enge You, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Radio Maintenance Training Section group photo
    Radio Maintenance Training Section group photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCCES
    education
    Warfighting
    Radio Operations
    Heritage Park
    USMCNEWS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT