Memorial Day Flag Garden Ceremony held in Boston

Members of the Massachusetts National Guard joined the family and friends of fallen service members, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and leaders from the Home Base Program at the 15th annual Memorial Day Flag Garden ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Boston Common on May 23, 2024.

During the ceremony, the names of every service member who gave their life since 9/11 were read aloud by the family and friends of those lost. As names were being read, service members, and friends and family of the fallen, added a flag for each name. The ceremony concluded with the playing of taps once all flags were placed.

Since 2010, hundreds of volunteers have created the garden of flags on Boston Common for Memorial Day weekend. Each of the more than 37,000 flags planted every year at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument represents every brave Massachusetts service member who gave his or her life defending our country since the Revolutionary War.

(U.S. Army Photos by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

