    Platoon defense [Image 11 of 12]

    Platoon defense

    FORT BARFOOT, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team defend a perimeter in a simulated combat situation during an exercise at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, May 11, 2024. Soldiers with the 111th IN, commonly known as “Ben Franklin’s Associators,” routinely practice maneuvers and tactics to be prepared for actual combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen Scharf)

    Infantry

    56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Infantry
    Readiness
    Fort Barfoot

