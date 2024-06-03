Platoon defense

U.S. Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 111th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team defend a perimeter in a simulated combat situation during an exercise at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, May 11, 2024. Soldiers with the 111th IN, commonly known as “Ben Franklin’s Associators,” routinely practice maneuvers and tactics to be prepared for actual combat. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Stephen Scharf)

