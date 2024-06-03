Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week [Image 1 of 2]

    Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Solders of 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion and 1-25 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion stand in formation ahead of a patching ceremony welcoming them to the 11th Airborne Division's new Arctic Aviation Command during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 3, 2024. Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the Activation of the 11th Airborne Division, and is a chance for the division to celebrate the long, storied history of the 11th, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on Earth. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 21:24
    Photo ID: 8447844
    VIRIN: 240603-A-WB532-4633
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.93 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week
    Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    patching
    Fort Wainwright
    arctic aviation
    arctic angels
    angelrendezvous

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT