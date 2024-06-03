Soldiers formerly of 1-52 General Support Aviation Battalion and 1-25 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion stand in formation after being patched as members of the 11th Airborne Division's new Arctic Aviation Command, during a ceremony as part of Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 3, 2024. Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week commemorates the 2nd anniversary of the Activation of the 11th Airborne Division, and is a chance for the division to celebrate the long, storied history of the 11th, while also recognizing the continued service, contributions and achievements of today’s Arctic Angels serving in one of the toughest climates on Earth. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 21:16 Photo ID: 8447845 VIRIN: 240603-A-WB532-3721 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 10.21 MB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, ALASKA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Aviation Command activation during Arctic Angel Rendezvous Week [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Kourtney Nunnery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.