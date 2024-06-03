Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Flight Ops [Image 16 of 17]

    USS Higgins Flight Ops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Fry 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) remove the chock and chains from a MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 on the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:11
    Photo ID: 8447797
    VIRIN: 240525-N-ZS816-1261
    Resolution: 5289x3496
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Flight Ops [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Ops
    USS Higgins
    DESRON 15
    First to Fight

