PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) watch as an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 takes off from the flight deck while underway in the Philippine Sea, May 25. Higgins is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Fry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 20:11 Photo ID: 8447795 VIRIN: 240525-N-ZS816-1145 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.03 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Higgins Flight Ops [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Hannah Fry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.