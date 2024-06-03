NCTF-RH Hosts Senator Hirono Staff Delegation

HALAWA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and Adam Yost, National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), inspect fuel pipes during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

