HALAWA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) and Adam Yost, National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), inspect fuel pipes during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2024 19:12
|Photo ID:
|8447747
|VIRIN:
|240531-N-IS471-1120
|Resolution:
|4510x3652
|Size:
|480.13 KB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCTF-RH Hosts Senator Hirono Staff Delegation [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
