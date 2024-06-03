Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCTF-RH Hosts Senator Hirono Staff Delegation [Image 2 of 2]

    NCTF-RH Hosts Senator Hirono Staff Delegation

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    HALAWA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Adam Yost, right, National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Puckett, center, and Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) speak during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.03.2024 19:12
    Photo ID: 8447748
    VIRIN: 240531-N-IS471-1157
    Resolution: 6258x3889
    Size: 747.35 KB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    water quality
    NCTFRH
    Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill

