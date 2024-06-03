NCTF-RH Hosts Senator Hirono Staff Delegation

HALAWA, Hawaii (May 31, 2024) Adam Yost, right, National Security Advisor to Senator Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Puckett, center, and Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH) speak during a tour of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) in Halawa, Hawaii, May 31, 2024. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the RHBFSF, NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

