    240602-N-TI693-1071 [Image 3 of 6]

    240602-N-TI693-1071

    ARDEN HILLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    240602-N-TI693-1071

    ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (June 2, 2024) - Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, right, offers remarks and advice to the graduating seniors in the Twin Cities Sea Cadet Squadron, as the guest speaker for a farewell ceremony. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

