240602-N-TI693-1044



ARDEN HILLS, Minn. (June 2, 2024) - Cmdr. Mark Rittenhouse, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains, offers remarks as the guest speaker for the Twin Cities Sea Cadet Squadron's Senior Farewell Ceremony. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, and parts of Illinois, Nebraska and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.03.2024 13:40 Photo ID: 8446766 VIRIN: 240602-N-TI693-1044 Resolution: 4131x3305 Size: 1018.47 KB Location: ARDEN HILLS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 240602-N-TI693-1044 [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.